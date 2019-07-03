close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
Pakistan

July 3, 2019

IMF approves $6 billion loan for Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a three-year US$6 billion loan for Pakistan.

This has been confirmed by IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice in a tweet here on Wednesday.

Gerry Rice tweeted: “IMF Executive Board approved today a three-year US$6 billion loan to support Pakistan’s economic plan, which aims to return sustainable growth to the country’s economy and improve the standards of living.”


