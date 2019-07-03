Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace and development: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: The 222nd Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ on Wednesday.



Geo Strategic, Regional and National Security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organizations were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The COAS also apprised the forum about difficult but extremely essential long term beneficial measures taken by the government for improving and strengthening national economy.

“Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity,” said the Army Chief.