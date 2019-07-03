close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
Pakistan

July 3, 2019

Five soldiers of Pakistan Army martyred in blast near LoC

Rawalpindi: Five soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in a blast near the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said on Wednesday.

The blast took place at Jhumb Sector near the LoC which martyred five soldiers and left an other injured.

The military's media wing said the incident was a proof of India's state terrorism.

The martyrs have been identified as Naik Sher Zaman, Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyib, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

