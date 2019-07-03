PM Imran Khan congratulates Power Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Power Ministry for reaching the highest ever power supply at 22,550 MW in the national grid with the system running smoothly across the country.



Imran Khan took to Twitter saying “I want to congratulate the Power Ministry. On 2nd July we reached the highest ever power supply at 22,550 MW in national grid with the system running smoothly across the country; almost 3000MW more than the max supply last summer.”

The Prime Minister went on to say as committed, our government is cracking down on gas theft.

He said “Since mid April, the campaign against gas theft has traced and disconnected over 18,000 illegal connections, with a monetary value of over Rs 2.3 billion.”