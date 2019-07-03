close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
July 3, 2019

Only family members can meet politicians in jails

Wed, Jul 03, 2019

Lahore: The Punjab government has banned meetings between jailed politicians and the visitors.

Quoting sources in the home ministry, Geo News reported that only family members can meet Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and other imprisoned leaders.

The homemade food for Nawaz Sharif and the doctors who visit the former prime minister will now go through security. 

Apart from family members,  party workers also used to meet politicians   in jails.

