Wed Jul 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 3, 2019

Prime suspect of Chinese consulate attack arrested, shifted to Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 03, 2019

Karachi: A key suspect of the terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi has been arrested from a Gulf state and shifted to Pakistan, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Quoting sources privy to the matter, the TV channel reported that  Rashid Brohi was shifted to Pakistan with the help of Interpol.

Brohi is accused of providing  facilities to the attackers. He was also  monitoring the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate last year.

The sources said the suspect, associated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), had received Rs.900,000 from the terrorist outfit before the attack.

Also read: BLA is terror outfit, says US

He had fled the country after the attack but was later identified by the suspects arrested by law enforcement agencies during the course of investigation.

The sources said, the investigators received significant information from Rashid Brohi during interrogation.

The arrest comes amid reports that United States has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) a terrorist organisation.

The BLA was added to the US Department of Treasury terrorism list on Tuesday.

"The Department of State has designated the BLA and Hizballah operative Husain Ali Hazzima as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order (EO) 13224," read the official release issued by The Department of State.

