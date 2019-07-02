Production orders for MNAs involved in corruption should not be issued: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said production orders of MNAs involved in corruption should not be issued, according to Geo News on Tuesday.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet called for amendment in laws regarding production orders of members of the parliament.

Quoting sources, the TV channel reported that prime minister said MNAs involved in corruption and money laundering should not have their production orders issued and they must not get status of political prisoners in jails.

The prime minister is said to have handed over the matter of production orders to ministry of law.

The report comes days after the Pakistan People's Party called on the speaker to issue production orders for Asif Zardari after his arrest in fake accounts case.

Government members, however, had expressed reservations over the issuance of production orders.

The prime minister too had said in the budget session that lawmakers involved in corruption and money laundering should not get an opportunity to speak in the parliament.