Pakistan conveys schedule to India for 2nd meeting on Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on 14th July 2019 at Wagah.



According to the statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, the Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation.

The statement added “Pakistan remains committed to expedited progress on the matter to ensure that the Corridor is operationalized in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019.”