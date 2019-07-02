close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
Pakistan

July 2, 2019

Rana Sana to get B-class facilities in Camp Jail

Tue, Jul 02, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah (MNA), who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for allegedly possessing heroin on Monday, would be given B-class facilities, Camp Jail Lahore officials said on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah along with five other accused were shifted to the Camp Jail after issuance of their 14-day judicial remand by the judicial magistrate in a narcotics case.

The jail officials said B-class facilities included a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, besides some other items.

The ANF officials produced Rana Sanaullah along with accused Akram, Amir, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Khan and Imran Farooq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas in district courts earlier in the day.


