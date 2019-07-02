Zardari presented before court for remand in Park Lane default case

Islamabad: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been presented before the accountability court for remand in connection with Park Lane default case.

The case against Asif Zardari is related to purchase of 2460 kanals of prime land in Islamabad. The former president was arrested by the anti-graft body in the corruption reference on Monday.

According to sources in the NAB, the land valued at a CDA price of over Rs2 billion was purchased at just Rs62 million through Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd,a private company owned by Asif Zardri and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to Geo News, when the PPP leader was asked to comment on the arrest of Rana Sanaullah he said it was injustice. The PML-N leader was taken into custody a day earlier in drugs case.