Tue Jul 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 2, 2019

Rana Sanaullah sent on 14-day judicial remand

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 02, 2019

LAHORE:  PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah was sent on 14-day  judicial remand   a day after the Anti-Narcotics  Force said it has recovered drugs from his car.

According to Geo News, Sanaullah, who is also PML-N Punjab President and a Member of National Assembly was presented before a  judicial magistrate Ahmed Waqas amid tight security.

Hundreds of  policemen were deployed around the local court where the politician was presented.

Sanaullah's lawyer told the court that his client  has been arrested in  a politically motivated case.

 The  ANF  claimed that 21 kg drugs including 15 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of Rana Sanaullah. It said the action was taken on a tip off.

