Tue Jul 02, 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 02-07-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 02, 2019

Karachi: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Tuesday.

It predicted  very weather hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat division and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot and in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 46°C, Dadu, Nokkundi and Dalbandin 45°C.

