Eight of a family killed in van-truck collision in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least eight members of a family were killed and two others sustained injuries when a passenger van collided with a truck near Sahianwala Interchange in Faisalabad on Tuesday morning.

The ill-fated van was coming from Lahore when it collided with a truck at Sahianwala Interchange, killing at least 8 people and injuring two others.

Following the crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

According to rescue services, three women and two children were included among the deceased.