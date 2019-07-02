close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 2, 2019

Eight of a family killed in van-truck collision in Faisalabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 02, 2019

FAISALABAD: At least eight members  of a family were killed and two others sustained injuries when a passenger van collided with a truck near Sahianwala Interchange in  Faisalabad on Tuesday morning.

The ill-fated van was coming from Lahore when it  collided with a truck at Sahianwala Interchange, killing at least 8 people and injuring two others.

Following the crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to  nearby hospital.

According to rescue services, three women and two children were   included among the deceased.

