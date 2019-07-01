close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 1, 2019

Bilawal says ‘arrest of Rana Sanaullah desperate attempt at political victimization’

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 01, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) is obviously a 'desperate attempt at political victimization'.

Bilawal took to Twitter shortly after the arrest of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, saying “Arrest of President Punjab PML-N by Anti-Narcotics Force is obviously desperate attempt at political victimization.”

Bilawal added “Sanaullah has been a vociferous critic of PPP in the past and is currently one of the most vocal critics of the regime.”

He added, “Arrests expose government’s weakness and desperation.”

Rana Sanaullah was taken into custody earlier as reported by Geo News.

Sources said Rana Sanaullah was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from Sukkeki near Lahore.

