PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah taken into custody: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has been taken into custody, Geo News reported.
Sources said Rana Sanaullah has been taken into custody by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from Sukkeki near Lahore.
Rana Sanaullah is a member of the National Assembly and President of PML-N's Punjab wing.
Sources further said Rana Sanaullah has been arrested in a drug-related case.
