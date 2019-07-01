PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah taken into custody: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has been taken into custody, Geo News reported.



Sources said Rana Sanaullah has been taken into custody by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from Sukkeki near Lahore.

Rana Sanaullah is a member of the National Assembly and President of PML-N's Punjab wing.

Sources further said Rana Sanaullah has been arrested in a drug-related case.