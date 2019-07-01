Pakistan shares list of 261 Indian prisoners with New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners (52 civil and 209 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.



The statement issued here by the ministry of foreign affairs says: “This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.”

The statement added “The Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.”