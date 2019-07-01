close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 1, 2019

Girl strangled to death in Faislabad for 'honour'

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Jul 01, 2019

FAISALABAD: A youth strangled his sister for ‘honour’ in the area of Saddar Samundri police in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Accused Muhammad Waseem Anwar of Chak 176-GB had doubted the character of his sister. After an exchange of harsh words, the infuriated youth allegedly strangled his sister and fled.

The police took the body in custody and started investigation subsequently.

Latest News

More From Pakistan