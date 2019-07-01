Girl strangled to death in Faislabad for 'honour'

FAISALABAD: A youth strangled his sister for ‘honour’ in the area of Saddar Samundri police in Faisalabad on Sunday.



Accused Muhammad Waseem Anwar of Chak 176-GB had doubted the character of his sister. After an exchange of harsh words, the infuriated youth allegedly strangled his sister and fled.

The police took the body in custody and started investigation subsequently.