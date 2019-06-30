Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 30-06-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office on Sunday.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Lahore and D.G khan divisions. Weather remained very hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Joharabad 20, Attock 17, Noorporthal 13, Murree 12, Sialkot 03, Islamabad (Z.P 01, A/P 01), Jhang, Layyah, T.T Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 07, Malamjabba 04, Kalam 03, Peshawar, Mirkhani 01,Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Garidupatta 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 49°C, Dadu 47°C & Shaheed-Benazirabad 46°C.