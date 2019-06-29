PM Imran congratulates Pakistan team for thrilling victory against Afghanistan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan.



PM Imran took to Twitter after Pakistan recorded a three-wicket thrilling win over Afghanistan. The Prime Minister tweets, “Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan.”

“I also especially want to congratulate Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today and against India earlier,” PM Imran added.

Pakistan have recorded a thrilling victory over Afghanistan in the 36th match of the ICC World Cup at Headingley on Saturday.

Chasing 228, they completed the three-wicket win with two balls remaining.

Pakistan maintain their winning momentum to get closer to securing a spot for themselves in the semi-finals.