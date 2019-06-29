Shehbaz Sharif announces to resign as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif Saturday announced to resign from the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and also demanded mid-term elections.

“As per the party decision, I have decided to resign from the chairmanship of PAC,” he said this while talking to group of reporters at the Parliament House.

Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s current atmosphere demanded that a mid-term elections should be held.

He said it had also been decided that members of opposition parties would resign from the parliamentary commission constituted to probe rigging in the general elections held in 2018.

He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal would represent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Rehbar Committee which was formed under All Parties Conference.

To a question about the replacement of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Shehbaz Sharif said the decision in this regard would be taken on the forum of Rehbar Committee.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always stood with journalist community for the freedom of media.

He said PML-N strongly condemned the torture on President Karachi Press Club and anchor of a private TV by the government politicians.



To another question, Shehbaz Sharif criticized the federal budget 2019-20 and called it anti-poor budget, adding that he never seen this type of situation on the treasury benches in his 30 years political career.