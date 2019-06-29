ANP leader shot dead in Peshawar

Peshawar: Gunmen on Saturday shot dead a local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) in an attack in Gul Bahar area of the provincial capital.

Sartaj Khan, a District President of the ANP, was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Geo News.

Hospital administration said body has been handed over the family of Sartaj Khan.

Police were yet to make a statement.