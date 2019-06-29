ANP leader shot dead in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Peshawar: Gunmen on Saturday shot dead a local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) in an attack in Gul Bahar area of the provincial capital.
Sartaj Khan, a District President of the ANP, was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Geo News.
Hospital administration said body has been handed over the family of Sartaj Khan.
Police were yet to make a statement.
