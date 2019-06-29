Pakistan weather forecast: 29-06-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Saturday.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad, Karachi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during (Evening/night).

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Zhob, D.G khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Karachi divisions, Islamabad, Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Faislabad and Sargodha division

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab : Jhang 08, Noorpur Thal 04, Faislabad Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Dadu, Sibbi 47°C, Bahawalnager, Sukkur 45°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Rohri, Moenjodaro, Sargodha 44°C.