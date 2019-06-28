Senior Pakistani journalist Anil Datta passes away

KARACHI: Senior journalist and The News staffer Anil Datta passed away on Friday afternoon.

Datta, about 70, known for his polite demeanor, impeccable skills of written and spoken English, coming from the classical journalist lineage in Pakistan, chose to live a bachelor life and dedicated his life to his profession and the Karachi Press Club, where he took his last breath.

He graduated from the Government College of Lahore and later settled to Karachi to begin his career in journalism.

He served as sub editor, and reporter at Pakistan Gulf Economist, daily Business Recorder, Dawn, and The News.

He was a prolific writer on areas of art and culture.

Belonging to Christian community, Datta was such a committed Pakistani that he refused to migrate to the US, where his brothers and other family live, and decided to spend his life in Pakistan alone.

Karachi's journalist fraternity, especially the members of Karachi Press Club where he would spend much of his time, were his family and friends.

Karachi Union of Journalists has expressed its deepest sorrow and grief over the demise of Anil Datta.