PTI government retires record external debt of $9.5 billion in a year: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government had retired record foreign loans worth of $ 9.5 billion during current fiscal year which had never been done by any government in a single year.



On point of personal explanation in National Assembly, Hammad Azhar said during first year of PTI government, external debts were increased by $ 2.7 billion whereas in last year of PML-N government, foreign loans were surged by over $7 billion.

Responding to the opposition’s claim of obtaining domestic loans worth Rs 7,000 billion or Rs 10,000 billion during first year of PTI government, Hammad Azhar said the figures were highly exaggerated.

“Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities had risen from Rs 6,100 billion to Rs 31,000 billion in June 2018,” he said adding that the government had already shared the debt profile in the house in which all figures of debt were explained.