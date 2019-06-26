Government faces no threat from opposition: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the government faced no threat from the opposition.



In a tweet, Dr Firdous said the opposition leadership had always jilted Maulana Fazlur Rehman after asking him to lead the protest.

Sympathizing with Maulana Fazlur Rehman she said, opposition’s weak shoulders could not bear the weight of his political deprivation.

She said outcome of Maulana’s this adventure would be like his election venture. After failure of All Parties Conference (APC) misadventure, Fazlur Rehman should focus on religious services.

