Wed Jun 26, 2019
Pakistan

APP
June 26, 2019

PM Imran directs to expedite Pakistan Housing Programme

Pakistan

APP
Wed, Jun 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued directive to expedite the projects under Pakistan Housing Programme to achieve the government’s goal of affordable accommodation for common man.

Chairing a meeting on Pakistan Housing Programme here, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress on the ongoing projects.

The Prime Minister directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to promote tree plantation in Islamabad and also pay attention to preservation of green areas and forests in particular.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zaib, Chairman CDA and the Director General Housing Ministry.

