Pakistan proposes six-point plan at UN to address faith-based hatred, Islamophobia

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Monday proposed a six-point plan to address the new manifestations of racism and faith-based hatred especially Islamophobia at the United Nations Headquarters organised by Pakistan along with Turkey, the Holy See and the UN.

The plan was proposed by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi at a session titled “Countering terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belief" in the wake of the launch last week by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of his strategy and action plan against hate speech.

Other speakers also called for effective steps to counter the challenge posed by the growing phenomenon of faith-based hatred and violence so as to promote peaceful, inclusive and just societies around the world.

“A particularly alarming development is the rise of Islamophobia which represents the recent manifestation of the age-old hatred that spawned anti-Semitism, racism, apartheid and many other forms of discrimination,” the ambassador said in her speech.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly called for urgent action to counter Islamophobia at various forums. “We encourage the UN and other relevant organisations to address this issue.”