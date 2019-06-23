close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 23, 2019

PAF JF-17 Thunder gets swarmed by aviation enthusiasts at Paris Air Show

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PAF JF-17 Thunder witnessed hordes of aviation enthusiasts who turned up to witness the dynamic aerial display on the final day of the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, Paris.

The venue welcomed ecstatic spectators of all ages on the weekend as the show opened its doors to the public on the last day.

Elegantly displayed alongside other aircraft and defence equipment, the locally manufactured JF-17 Thunder remained the star attraction of the show.

The eager crowd was briefed about the operational capabilities and its sophisticated weaponry by the PAF personnel as the public appeared to be in high spirits to observe the pride of Pakistan and had also proceeded to take selfies and photographs with the PAF contingent members.

Apart from the display, the PAC manufactured aircraft also presented a farewell aerobatics performance as the crowd in Paris cheered seeing the aircraft roar in the skies.

Participation of PAF contingent in the largest air show of the world has provided an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting edge capabilities while also giving an opportunity to potential buyers to assess its immense potential in the international market.

