Sun Jun 23, 2019
Pakistan

June 23, 2019

Hajj flights to begin from July 4

ISLAMABAD: The month long pre-Hajj flight operation will commence from July 4 as the ministry has already issued flight schedule of Government Hajj Scheme.

An official of the ministry said that the details of flight schedule have already been uploaded on ministry’s website.

The pilgrims were also being informed about relevant details through SMS and intimation letters.

The pilgrims have been asked to approach their respective Madinat ul Hujjaj two days prior to their flights to get tickets and medicine.

Each pilgrim is allowed to bring 30 kilogram luggage with them.

He  urged pilgrims to benefit from Hajj training material available at ministry’s website and ministry’s social media links.

