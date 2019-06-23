President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Emir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi conferred country’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, on Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at an impressive investiture ceremony held at President House in Islamabad on Sunday.



The ceremony was attended by members of Qatari delegation, federal ministers, MNAs, and high civilian and military officials.



Earlier, a delegation-level meeting was held between President Dr. Arif Alvi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Upon arrival at the President House, the Qatari Emir was accorded a warm welcome where President Dr. Arif Alvi personally received the distinguished guest at the main entrance.

The President will also host a luncheon in honor of the distinguished guest.