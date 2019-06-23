close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 23, 2019

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Emir of Qatar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi conferred country’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, on Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at an impressive investiture ceremony held at President House in Islamabad on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by members of Qatari delegation, federal ministers, MNAs, and high civilian and military officials.

Earlier, a delegation-level meeting was held between President Dr. Arif Alvi and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Upon arrival at the President House, the Qatari Emir was accorded a warm welcome where President Dr. Arif Alvi personally received the distinguished guest at the main entrance.

The President will also host a luncheon in honor of the distinguished guest.

Latest News

More From Pakistan