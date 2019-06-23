Pakistan weather forecast: 23-06-2019

Rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to Met Office on Sunday.

while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan and Zhob divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected else where in the countryِ.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Islamabad. Hot and dry weather is expected else where in the countryِ.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, D.G.Khan divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 18, Dir, Malamjabba 04, Kakul 02, Kalam 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 13, Muzaffarabad (AP 09, City 03), Rawalakot 02, Punjab: Murree, Khanewal 05, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi, Dalbandin 46°C, Nokkundi, Jaccobabad, Sukkur & Dadu 45°C.