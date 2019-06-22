STEM schools to be established in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, on Friday said that STEM schools would be established in all the districts of Pakistan.



In a meeting with Chairman HEC Tariq Binori, he expressed his unequivocal intent to make the STEM School Project a success in Pakistan.

While describing the roadmap for the implementation of the STEM project, the minister said that initially seven reputed universities of Pakistan would be included in the Project to impart STEM education to the students ranging from grade 6 to grade 10.

According to the Project, each university will be entrusted with the task of imparting STEM education to two schools.

The Federal Minister said that the teaching staff of the selected university for the Project would be given incentives. He further said that the students of the universities participating in the Project would also be asked to be part of the STEM School Project.

While discussing the implementation of plan with the Chairman HEC, he said that a unique syllabus would be formulated which would be in line with the basic modern standards of science education.

Moreover, criteria for selection of schools and of students for the Project would be set. In this regard, the Minister said, National Testing Service (NTS) would be asked to conduct a screening test for the selection of students so that the suitable students who demonstrate the relevant aptitude for science education may adroitly be selected for the Project.

While expressing his views on the scope and extent of the Project, he said that all the provinces would be taken on board for the countywide implementation and accomplishment of the Project.

Tariq Binori, the Chairman HEC, extended his full-fledged support for the success of the Project. He said that the HEC would extend its technical and financial support for the Project.

While expressing his desire for awareness of science education among the people of Pakistan, Chaudhry Fawad revealed that an International Science Conference was being organised on October 17- the birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan- in which scientists and educationists would be invited from across the globe.

The focus of the Conference would be science, technology, education and innovation.