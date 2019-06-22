Railways to increase fares from July 1: Sheikh Rashid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that fares of economy class would be increased up to Rs 100, by 6 to 7 percent for other classes from July 1 in wake of the recent oil price hike.
Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here, the minister said that rail fares would be revised as PR had to face additional burden of Rs 3 billion owing to an increase in oil prices in international market, adding that no fare would be increased for traveling less than 50 kilometers.
Sheikh Rashid said that PC-1 of Main Line-1 (ML-1) had been submitted, whereas Chinese were asked to build new apartments for PR employees working on ML-1 where about 70,000 PR employees would be facilitated.
All-out efforts were made for the welfare of PR employees and ensuring maximum improvement in the department, he maintained.
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that fares of economy class would be increased up to Rs 100, by 6 to 7 percent for other classes from July 1 in wake of the recent oil price hike.
Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here, the minister said that rail fares would be revised as PR had to face additional burden of Rs 3 billion owing to an increase in oil prices in international market, adding that no fare would be increased for traveling less than 50 kilometers.
Sheikh Rashid said that PC-1 of Main Line-1 (ML-1) had been submitted, whereas Chinese were asked to build new apartments for PR employees working on ML-1 where about 70,000 PR employees would be facilitated.
All-out efforts were made for the welfare of PR employees and ensuring maximum improvement in the department, he maintained.