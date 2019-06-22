Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday, June 22, 2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ, according to Met Office on Saturday.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Kalat, Makran, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kalat, Makran, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected else where in the countryِ.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Kalat, Quetta, Makran, Karachi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Barkhan 18, Lasbella 10, Khuzdar 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 10, Parachinar 02, Dir 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 45°C, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 44°C, Rohri, Sukkur & Dadu 43°C.