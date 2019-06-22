US asks Pakistan to do more on religious freedom

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday urged Pakistan to do more on religious freedom after the release of Asia Bibi, who escaped a death sentence in a blasphemy case.

Releasing an annual report on international religious freedom, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo estimated that more than 40 others were serving life sentences or facing execution for blasphemy in Pakistan.



"We continue to call for their release and encourage the government to appoint an envoy to address religious freedom concerns," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also strongly criticized US adversaries Iran and China.

