close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 21, 2019

PM Imran Khan addressing nation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 21, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation

Sources said PM Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over tax amnesty scheme.

The address to the nation has been recorded and will be telecast at 7:15 PM, Geo News citing sources reported.

PM Imran will also urge the masses to bring themselves in tax net

Latest News

More From Pakistan