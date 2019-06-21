PM Imran Khan addressing nation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation
Sources said PM Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over tax amnesty scheme.
The address to the nation has been recorded and will be telecast at 7:15 PM, Geo News citing sources reported.
PM Imran will also urge the masses to bring themselves in tax net
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation
Sources said PM Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over tax amnesty scheme.
The address to the nation has been recorded and will be telecast at 7:15 PM, Geo News citing sources reported.
PM Imran will also urge the masses to bring themselves in tax net