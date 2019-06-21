Pak Navy ready to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi addressed the course participants of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course and faculty of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.



During the address, Chief of the Naval Staff shared his vision for Pakistan Navy and discussed in details the ongoing projects of Pakistan Navy.

The Admiral said that combat readiness and ideological strength will further elevate Pakistan Navy’s stature as a professionally competent force safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan.

Highlighting the potentials of maritime economy, he said that Gwadar Port promises greater economic spin offs for the country, region and beyond. While appreciating the operational resolve of the armed forces, the Naval Chief said that with unwavering faith in Allah SWT, Pakistan Navy is ready in all respects to defend the maritime frontiers of our motherland. He further advised the course participants to draw their inspiration from true Islamic thought and ideology of Pakistan.

While highlighting the changing geo-strategic milieu in the region and international arena, the Naval Chief said that the world is facing numerous threats in the maritime domain which include piracy, illegal trafficking, smuggling and terrorism. Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative maritime security with other navies and also through Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Earlier upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas. He also visited the Shuhada’s Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.