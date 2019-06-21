close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 21, 2019

NAB chairman orders action against Fawad over TV remarks

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 21, 2019

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday rejected Fawad Chaudhry's remarks that it was government not the anti-graft body that was carrying out the process of accountability.

A statement issued on Friday said the NAB chairman has directed  DG Rawalpindi NAB to take action against the Science and Technology Minister after acquiring copy of his statement from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) , alluding to the remarks passed by the cabinet member during a TV talk-show.

The NAB said Chaudhry's remarks have not only tarnished the image of the anti-corruption watchdog, it has also negated the hard work of NAB officials who have been discharging their duties with honesty with an aim to eliminate corruption from the country.

The statement said well reputed national and international organizations have lauded NAB's efforts to put an end to corruption.

"Fawad Chaudhry's statement can affect and prove to be a hurdle in the way of investigation being carried out by the NAB," said the statement.

It said the NAB has never received any reference from the government of Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan