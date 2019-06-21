NAB chairman orders action against Fawad over TV remarks

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday rejected Fawad Chaudhry's remarks that it was government not the anti-graft body that was carrying out the process of accountability.

A statement issued on Friday said the NAB chairman has directed DG Rawalpindi NAB to take action against the Science and Technology Minister after acquiring copy of his statement from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) , alluding to the remarks passed by the cabinet member during a TV talk-show.

The NAB said Chaudhry's remarks have not only tarnished the image of the anti-corruption watchdog, it has also negated the hard work of NAB officials who have been discharging their duties with honesty with an aim to eliminate corruption from the country.

The statement said well reputed national and international organizations have lauded NAB's efforts to put an end to corruption.

"Fawad Chaudhry's statement can affect and prove to be a hurdle in the way of investigation being carried out by the NAB," said the statement.

It said the NAB has never received any reference from the government of Pakistan.