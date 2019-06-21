close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
June 21, 2019

Asif Zardari's physical remand extended for 11 days

Fri, Jun 21, 2019

Islamabad: The accountability court  on Friday extended physical remand  of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for 11 days as the National Accountability produced him before the judge after expiry of his remand in fake bank accounts case.

According to Geo News, the court asked the anti-graft body to present the  former president on July 2.

The PPP co-chairman was arrested by the NAB after Islamabad High Court  dismissed his bail plea.

On Thursday, he took part in budget debate in the National Assembly after Speaker Asad Qaiser issued his production orders.

In his speech in the lower house of the parliament, the former president  called for an end to process of "accountability" stressing the need to move forward.

He also criticized the government's economic policies and the budget  proposals.

  



