Asif Zardari's physical remand extended for 11 days

Islamabad: The accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for 11 days as the National Accountability produced him before the judge after expiry of his remand in fake bank accounts case.

According to Geo News, the court asked the anti-graft body to present the former president on July 2.

The PPP co-chairman was arrested by the NAB after Islamabad High Court dismissed his bail plea.

On Thursday, he took part in budget debate in the National Assembly after Speaker Asad Qaiser issued his production orders.

In his speech in the lower house of the parliament, the former president called for an end to process of "accountability" stressing the need to move forward.

He also criticized the government's economic policies and the budget proposals.







