Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 21-06-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ, according to the Met Office.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Kalat divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Lahore (AP) 38, Kamra 35, Noorpurthal 26, Mangla 22, Jhelum 21, Faisalabad 14, Okara 13, Kasur 10, Islamabad (AP 07, ZP 06, Saidpur 02, Golra 01), M.B.Din, Joharabad 06, T.T.Singh 05, Sargodha, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal 04, Khanpur 03, Bahawalpur (City 03, Ap 02), Gujrat, Bhakkar, Sahiwal 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 24, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 15, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 01), D.I.Khan 08, Bannu 03, Parachinar 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 13, City 10), Garidupatta 05, Rawalakot 04, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 04, Chillas 02, Gupis 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Jaccobabad 44°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Dadu 43°C.