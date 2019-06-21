Today is the longest day of year 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Today is the longest day of the year of the year 2019.
Although the actual hours in the day don't change, the amount of sunshine received is longer than that of any other day.
Known as the summer solstice, this event will be followed by the start of shorter days and longer nights for countries including Pakistan located in the northern hemisphere of the globe.
