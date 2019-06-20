close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
Pakistan

June 20, 2019

General Bajwa arrives in London on official visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in London on official visit, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that the Army Chief will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security during his visit.


