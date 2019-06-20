General Bajwa arrives in London on official visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in London on official visit, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.
Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that the Army Chief will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security during his visit.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in London on official visit, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.
Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that the Army Chief will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security during his visit.