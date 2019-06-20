Three killed, several injured as two trains collide near Hyderabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: Three people were killed and several passengers sustained injured when a passenger train collided with a cargo train near Hyderabad, rescue sources said.
Geo News citing rescue sources reported that several bogies of the passenger train --Jinnah Express --derailed after the collision.The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.
Officials fear for more casualties in the collision.
The railway traffic has been suspended following the incident.
