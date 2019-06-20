close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 20, 2019

Three killed, several injured as two trains collide near Hyderabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 20, 2019

HYDERABAD: Three people were killed and several passengers sustained injured when a passenger train collided with a cargo train near Hyderabad, rescue sources said.

Geo News citing rescue sources reported that several bogies of the passenger train --Jinnah Express --derailed after the collision.The  injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Officials fear for  more casualties in the collision.

The  railway traffic has been suspended following the incident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan