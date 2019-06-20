Three killed, several injured as two trains collide near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three people were killed and several passengers sustained injured when a passenger train collided with a cargo train near Hyderabad, rescue sources said.



Geo News citing rescue sources reported that several bogies of the passenger train --Jinnah Express --derailed after the collision.The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Officials fear for more casualties in the collision.

The railway traffic has been suspended following the incident.