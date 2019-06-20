close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 20, 2019

Zardari calls for an end to 'accountability' to move forward

Thu, Jun 20, 2019

Islamabad: The NAB on Thursday shifted former president Asif Ali Zardari to the National Assembly, a day after Speaker Asad Qaiser issued his production orders.

The PPP co-chairman was accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari as he arrived in the National Assembly to take part in budget discussion.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with  investigation  into money laundering and fake bank accounts.

While speaking  on the floor of the house, the PPP chairman  drew government's attention  toward the  pests damaging crops in parts of Sindh.

Talking about current economic situation, he said government and opposition can  sit together  to discuss issues affecting the economy.  

The former president criticized the government over the budget  presented last week.

He said common citizens were feeling threatened after his arrest. 

The PPP co-chairman called for an end to "accountability " and arrests  in order to move  forward. 

Zardaro said government should avoid taking steps that could   trigger countrywide protests and create situation that would be  no longer in control of  politicians.

Without naming anyone, he said the forces who brought the PTI into power should also  think  about the consequences. 

