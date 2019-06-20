Zardari calls for an end to 'accountability' to move forward

Islamabad: The NAB on Thursday shifted former president Asif Ali Zardari to the National Assembly, a day after Speaker Asad Qaiser issued his production orders.

The PPP co-chairman was accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari as he arrived in the National Assembly to take part in budget discussion.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with investigation into money laundering and fake bank accounts.

While speaking on the floor of the house, the PPP chairman drew government's attention toward the pests damaging crops in parts of Sindh.

Talking about current economic situation, he said government and opposition can sit together to discuss issues affecting the economy.

The former president criticized the government over the budget presented last week.

He said common citizens were feeling threatened after his arrest.

The PPP co-chairman called for an end to "accountability " and arrests in order to move forward.

Zardaro said government should avoid taking steps that could trigger countrywide protests and create situation that would be no longer in control of politicians.

Without naming anyone, he said the forces who brought the PTI into power should also think about the consequences.