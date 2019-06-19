close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Pakistan

June 20, 2019

CTD guns down two alleged terrorists of banned outfit in Multan

Thu, Jun 20, 2019

LAHORE: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit in  Multan  on Wednesday night.

According to the CTD officials, two terrorist were gunned down in Multan  during a gun battle, while three accomplices of them managed to flee from the scene after taking the advantage of darkness.

The terrorists, killed in  late night shootout, were identified as Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi. CTD official claimed to have recovered weapons, explosive materials, maps and money from their possession.

The official said that the names of Rizwan and Imran are placed in the Red Book as they were involved in multiple  cases of murder and robbery, including the killings of three officials of a sensitive institution and security guards.

