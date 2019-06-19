CTD guns down two alleged terrorists of banned outfit in Multan

LAHORE: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit in Multan on Wednesday night.



According to the CTD officials, two terrorist were gunned down in Multan during a gun battle, while three accomplices of them managed to flee from the scene after taking the advantage of darkness.



The terrorists, killed in late night shootout, were identified as Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi. CTD official claimed to have recovered weapons, explosive materials, maps and money from their possession.

The official said that the names of Rizwan and Imran are placed in the Red Book as they were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery, including the killings of three officials of a sensitive institution and security guards.