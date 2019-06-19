Bilawal, Aseefa meet Asif Zardari at NAB Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari held meeting with their father former president Asif Ali Zardari at NAB headquarters Rawalpindi.



The meeting of Asif Ali Zardari with his children continued for an hour, sources said.

Meanwhile, according to NAB officials, NAB chairman has allowed Asif Zardari’s children to meet their father any day and directed that they should not face any difficulty in this regard.



National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former president after Islamabad High Court rejected Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur's bail application in mega money laundering case.

PPP Co-Chairman was taken into custody from Zardari House Islamabad. He was shifted to NAB headquarters Rawalpindi.

A day later, an accountability court handed over Asif Ali Zardari to the NAB on a 10-day physical remand.

The judge ordered the NAB to present the former president before court on June 21 after expiry of his remand.