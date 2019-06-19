close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

NED University establishing campus in Tharparkar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

KARACHI: NED University of Karachi has announced establishing a new sub-campus of the varsity at Islamkot, Tharparkar with its name being “Thar Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology’.

In a notification issued here states “Launching BS (CS) immediately at the temporary space. The scheme of studies already approved by the Syndicate and being offered at the main campus be offered at the ‘Thar Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology’.

Adviser to chief minister Sindh on information, law and anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab sharing the notification said, “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on 10th April, 2019 announced that Sindh Government will establish a campus of NED University in Thar.”

He went on to say, “I am pleased to inform that classes will start from the upcoming academic year. Another commitment fulfilled by PPP and Sindh government.”

