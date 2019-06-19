close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

Ayub Khan had laid foundation of CPEC, claims Omar Ayub

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday said his grandfather former president of Pakistan Ayub Khan had laid the foundation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub said, “Former President of Pakistan Ayub Khan had laid the foundation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)) by starting work on Karakoram Highway.”

He went on to say under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was determined to achieve the set target of Rs 5,500 billion in the financial year 2019-20.

Omar Ayub said that the country had to pay billions of rupees as interest on the loan taken by the PML-N and PPP governments.

It may be noted here that Omar Ayub is grandson of Ayub Khan. (APP/Web Desk)

