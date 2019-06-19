Iranian parliamentarians witness Pakistan National Assembly proceedings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians of Iran Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed proceedings.
The speaker made an announcement when leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was delivering his budget speech.
The parliamentarians welcomed the visiting guests by thumping desk.
Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the parliamentarians and said Pakistan and Iran are enjoying brotherly and cordial relations.
ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians of Iran Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed proceedings.
The speaker made an announcement when leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was delivering his budget speech.
The parliamentarians welcomed the visiting guests by thumping desk.
Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the parliamentarians and said Pakistan and Iran are enjoying brotherly and cordial relations.