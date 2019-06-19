close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Pakistan

June 19, 2019

Iranian parliamentarians witness Pakistan National Assembly proceedings

Wed, Jun 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians of Iran Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed  proceedings.

The speaker made an announcement when leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was delivering his budget speech.

The parliamentarians welcomed the visiting guests by thumping desk.

Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the parliamentarians and said Pakistan and Iran are  enjoying brotherly and cordial relations.

