Wed Jun 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

Shehbaz Sharif flays govt during NA budget discussion

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

The National Assembly on Wednesday  resumed discussion on the budget 2019-20.

During his speech, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif called for collective efforts to steer the country out of economic challenges, while criticizing the government for its economic policies.

He strongly criticized  Prime Minister Imran Khan remarks that he would not spare Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The opposition leader took an exception to  PTI for its  ten month performance  saying the hike in prices  added to the woes of common man.

 He said the PTI had made big claims of turning around the economy and bringing revolution in the lives of people but it failed to deliver.

Sharif said the government’s policies have resulted in closure of factories and industries which have rendered millions of people jobless.

Recalling the performance of PML (N), Shahbaz Sharif said it addressed enormous challenges such as that of load shedding and terrorism and achieved growth rate of five point eight percent and brought the inflation to the record three percent.

On a point of order, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded speaker issue e production orders for  detained MNAs including former President Asif Ali Zardari so that they could participate in the budget session.

Both opposition and treasury benches  listened to Shehbaz Sharif's lengthy speech without  any protest.

According to reports, the clam in the National Assembly was result of talks between the opposition and government representatives to ensure the smooth   proceedings.

